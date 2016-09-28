Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bless, an American Pit Bull Terrier, is treated to a free grooming session at Pampered Pets in Montreal on Sept. 25, 2016. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Bless, an American Pit Bull Terrier, is treated to a free grooming session at Pampered Pets in Montreal on Sept. 25, 2016. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Montreal SPCA files lawsuit against city over pit bull ban

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

The Montreal SPCA says it is mounting a legal challenge against the city over its newly adopted pit bull ban.

The animal-welfare organization says it filed documents at the courthouse today hoping to suspend the application of some portions of the new law.

The SPCA alleges the sections that specifically target pit bulls are discriminatory and contrary to Quebec’s animal-welfare laws.

Montreal city council voted 37-23 in favour of the new bylaw Tuesday.

The legislation includes a ban on new pit bull-type dogs as of next week and restrictions on those currently in the city.

Several other cities in Quebec and across Canada already have bans in place.

