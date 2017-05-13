Montreal’s fire chief says the city won’t renew a state of emergency that was declared in response to flooding.

Bruno Lachance says the situation has stabilized enough to allow the measure to be lifted on Sunday at noon.

Authorities say water levels are dropping in most parts of the province, although rain is expected this weekend.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says many cities are shifting into cleanup mode as the situation improves.

He says water levels have even dropped in the Mauricie region in central Quebec, where more flooding had been expected.

As of Friday evening, the province’s civil security department said 4,700 residences had been stuck by flooding and just under 3,900 people have been moved out of their homes in 175 communities.

