Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A man stays warm sitting over a grate on Toronto’s King Street West that releases warm steam from below on March 3, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
A man stays warm sitting over a grate on Toronto’s King Street West that releases warm steam from below on March 3, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

More supports needed for homeless veterans, indigenous people: report Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

New numbers are showing for the first time the depth of the homelessness problem in 28 small and medium-sized Canadian communities, and clarifying the picture in four larger cities.

The federal government has released highlights from the so-called “point-in-time” counts conducted in 32 cities last year, which found nearly 6,000 people living in shelters, on the street or in transitional facilities.

The count also found that indigenous people are over-represented in the homeless population, and shows that veterans are more likely to experience homelessness for longer stretches of time.

The report says those findings, along with information about the number of families and newcomers to Canada, point to a need for more targeted supports for these groups.

Homeless veterans made up nearly five per cent of those counted, and the data show respondents who identified as indigenous were nine times more likely to be homeless than non-indigenous.

Volunteers and local officials also found that four per cent of those counted were a recent immigrant or refugee to Canada, with females in this category more than twice as likely than non-immigrants to cite domestic abuse as a reason.

About 14 per cent said they were with family members, the majority of which were single parents with children.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

How a 'Dudes Club' in Vancouver is helping homeless men feel human again (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular