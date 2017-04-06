Concerned as housing prices in the Greater Toronto Area continue to skyrocket, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is calling for a special meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa.

The request comes in letters from Mr. Morneau, apparently sent in the wake of news on Wednesday that prices for detached homes in the GTA had surged 33 per cent in March compared to the same month last year. The letters ask for a meeting attended by the three politicians “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“I believe we must take a closer look at these evolving market conditions and take stock of its [sic] implications for our largest urban area,” the Minister writes in both letters. “I therefore propose that we convene a meeting to discuss the challenges we are facing and to consider how we can collectively make progress to ensure that housing in the GTA is both affordable and accessible.”

Mr. Morneau, did not directly address the GTA’s spiralling housing prices in his recent federal budget, but he did commit billions to both social and new affordable housing in Toronto and across the county. In his letter, he lays out the various things Ottawa has already done in attempts to cool the red-hot market, among them changes to mortgage insurance rules and tax changes.

Senior officials from all three levels of government have been participating in a working group on the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets, as governments scramble to collect more data and figure out what to do. But in recent weeks, there has been an increasing drumbeat of warnings from bank economists and other observers that GTA real estate is a bubble waiting to burst.

Mr. Sousa has said Ontario’s upcoming budget will contain new measures. He recently suggested that a foreign buyers tax, to push overseas speculators out of the market, was among the options on the table, although just one among several, and he stressed that no decision had been made. The province was to unveil measures to start collecting the necessary data to measure foreign home purchases this spring.

Mr. Tory recently said his officials are studying the idea of a Vancouver-style vacancy tax, to punish speculators who leave units empty while they wait to cash in on frenzied market price increases. But no decision has been made on that idea either, for which the city would need provincial approval. He said Wednesday that the market was creating a “desperate situation” for many Torontonians.

In his letter, Mr. Morneau cites recent warnings from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, whose most recent market report “finds strong evidence of problematic conditions in the GTA.” He adds that he is “concerned that dramatic house price increases will have long-term implications for housing affordability and housing market stability.”

And he appears most concerned about the possible effects on heavily indebted homeowners once interest rates eventually rise: “A combination of low interest rates and rising home prices has encouraged some Canadians to take on high levels of debt to get into the housing market, making them more susceptible to changing economic conditions. As prices have risen, middle class Canadians have become increasingly worried about being able to afford a home for their families.”

In an e-mailed statement, a spokesman for Mr. Tory welcomed the meeting: “Mayor Tory looks forward to attending the meeting. He hopes they can discuss the need for better data on the issue, the possibility of a vacant homes tax and how best to increase the supply of affordable rental.”

