Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he has abided by all the rules to ensure he has not violated any regulations governing lobbying and conflict of interest.

Morneau was asked today about allegations that lobbyists have been involved in Liberal fundraisers featuring cabinet ministers, including himself.

Lobbying commissioner Karen Shepherd said Thursday she has launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from advocacy group Democracy Watch.

That complaint was about Barry Sherman, chairman of generic drug giant Apotex, selling tickets to a $500-a-head fundraiser early next month in Toronto featuring Morneau.

The minister says he has followed all the federal rules to make sure his fundraising is in compliance with federal standards.

