Clark’s proposed tax on thermal coal would hurt Alberta, U.S.



If elected, Christy Clark says she would impose a $70-a-tonne carbon tax on thermal coal exports from B.C. ports. The proposal from the BC Liberal Leader would hurt producers in the U.S. and Alberta. U.S. companies have facilities in Alberta that are then sent to B.C. terminals for shipment.



Clark first brought up the issue of thermal coal last week in response to Donald Trump’s decision to slap duties of about 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber exports. B.C. accounts for 60 per cent of Canada’s softwood exports.



Prices for thermal coal are sitting at roughly $100 a tonne. A $70 levy “would make it financial suicide for a coal company to export to Asia from B.C.,” said Clark Williams-Derry, director of energy finance at the Sightline Institute, a Seattle-based environmental think tank.



Banned pesticide found in cannabis at another marijuana firm



Another medical marijuana company has been found to be using the banned pesticide myclobutanil. After three firms issued recalls following the discovery of pesticides that can cause health problems, Health Canada said it would start conducting random tests. The first results revealed low levels of myclobutanil in cannabis products at Hydropothecary Corp. The company says it has stopped all sales and shipments of its products while it investigates. Hydropothecary is also promising to screen all of its products and make those results available online.



Home Capital postpones earnings release date



Troubled alternative mortgage lender Home Capital pushed back the release of its financial results yesterday (for subscribers). The company is looking to add new board members with experience restructuring financial firms. Those names could be revealed as soon as this week. Home Capital’s plan, in the short term, is to try and slow client withdrawals. That’s been a key source of trouble since it relies on deposits to fund the loans it hands out to people who don’t qualify for traditional mortgages. More than $1.6-billion in deposits have already been withdrawn. The next step for Home Capital would be to decide if it can continue independently or be sold.



Crosby’s concussion could push the NHL to act



Sidney Crosby will be out of the lineup when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Washington Capitals tonight. The Penguins captain suffered a concussion after he was cross-checked in the face by Capitals’ defenceman Matt Niskanen during Tuesday’s game. The NHL didn’t discipline the Capitals’ player beyond the in-game penalty, but Crosby’s star status may force the league to review how it punishes stick fouls. “Commonly, if a player’s stick gets slashed and it breaks, it’s an automatic penalty,” Eric Duhatschek writes. “But if a player’s hand gets slashed and it breaks, often there is no penalty. It makes no sense.” There’s no timetable yet for Crosby’s possible return; it’s his fourth concussion-related injury during his time in the NHL.



The Ottawa Senators will be looking to right their ship in Game 4 after losing 4-1 to the New York Rangers last night. The Sens are still up 2-1 in the series. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who scored four times in Ottawa’s Game 2 overtime win, netted the team’s lone goal in the loss.



The Nashville Predators, meanwhile, squeezed past the St. Louis Blues to take a 3-1 series lead. Ryan Ellis and James Neal scored a pair each for the Preds, who will have a chance to eliminate the Blues when Game 5 goes Friday.



Census released today



Full results from the 2016 Census will be released this morning. Statistics Canada saw a record response rate for last year’s survey and there will be a wide array of demographic information that comes out. The lockup lifts at 8:30 a.m. ET, and shortly afterward we'll tell you what you need to know at tgam.ca/census2016.



European markets retreated from 20-month highs and the U.S. dollar inched up on Wednesday as investors pondered the chances of another rise in U.S. interest rates next month ahead of the Federal Reserve’s May statement later in the day. Some Asian markets are closed. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. (ET). New York futures were also down. Oil prices rebounded from near 2017 lows after preliminary data showed a much higher-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks, reviving bullish sentiment about easing oversupply.



Lament for Sidney Crosby, and for our game



“The National Hockey League rule book has a lot to say – several hundred words’ worth – about slashing, high-sticking and slew-footing, i.e., “the act of a player using his leg or foot to knock or kick an opponent’s feet from under him.” The penalties are clear, and if the NHL’s referees and their employers were better at enforcing them, perhaps the face of the league would still be playing. Instead, Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby is out with another concussion. We should all lament his absence, and by extension, what it says about the game. The Stanley Cup playoffs once again exhibit the NHL’s central flaw: Thuggery silences genius. That’s not in the rule book, but it might as well be.” – Globe editorial



In the Don Meredith case, the Senate tries to decide the price of privilege



“Don Meredith is the senator whose conduct was so egregious that it is making senators draw an indelible line: They appear set to concede, for the first time, that their privileged positions can be forfeited for bad behaviour. Think what a precedent this could make for the Senate, the institution best known for its utter lack of accountability, one that has lived through a litany of scandals. It would mean it is possible for a senator to go too far and pay for it with their plush seat.” – Campbell Clark



Concussions and recovery time



Most people who get a concussion improve within weeks, but some experience symptoms for a long time. It’s important that every attempt is made to avoid another concussion, especially shortly after the first one. But while rest has usually been a regular piece of doctor advice for patients recovering from head trauma, a recent study found that some low-risk exercise may help with recovery.



Madeleine McCann goes missing



May 3, 2007: It was the story that froze the hearts of parents worldwide: Just more than a week before her fourth birthday, Britain-born Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in a Portugal resort town while her parents had dinner with friends less than 60 metres away. With scant physical evidence, Portugese police first suggested Madeleine had died in the apartment and her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had covered it up. The McCanns were cleared a year later and in 2011 welcomed the involvement of Scotland Yard, which launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, that became a full-blown criminal inquiry. Despite a plethora of tabloid coverage and police scrutiny of more than 60 persons of interest, the reason behind Madeleine’s disappearance still points only to a possible “criminal act by a stranger.” And 10 years later, her parents still hold out hope. – Andrew Ryan



