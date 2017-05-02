#IamLinda encounter continues to plague Christy Clark



“I would never vote for you because of what …” Those words sparked a hashtag, and threw a curveball into Christy Clark’s re-election bid. Linda Higgins’s remark to Clark, who was campaigning at a grocery market last Thursday, spawned the hashtag #IamLinda. Clark cut Higgins off, and told her, “You don’t have to – that’s why we live in a democracy.” Since the incident, BC Liberals have said Higgins was an NDP plant, a charge she denies. Higgins said she wanted to talk with Clark about housing affordability, an issue her two grown children are facing as they look to enter the real estate market. “The danger here for the Liberals – Christy Clark – is that this becomes the narrative: they’re aloof; they’re out of touch; they don’t care,” said Alfred Hermida, director of the University of British Columbia Graduate School of Journalism. B.C.’s provincial election is a week away.



OSC nixed deal with Home Capital founder: sources



The founder of Home Capital tried to reach a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission, but the agency turned down his offer, sources say (for subscribers). Gerald Soloway, the former CEO of Canada’s biggest alternative mortgage lender, offered to accept personal responsibility and penalties to settle allegations that his company violated securities laws. The OSC nixed the deal and instead levied allegations against the company, Soloway and other executives. Home Capital has recently seen its stock plunge after clients pulled $1.6-billion in deposits, money it uses to fund loans it hands out to those who don’t qualify for traditional bank mortgages. In response, Home Capital obtained a $2-billion line of credit, but deposits still fell further.



Online ad firm faces pressure to crack down on human trafficking



Last month, a police investigation into human trafficking led in London, Ont., resulted in 78 arrests. Eighteen women and girls were assisted in getting out of the sex trade; every one of those 18 victims had been advertised on Backpage.com, a classified ad site. Every day, an estimated 1,600 adult-services ads are posted in Canada to Backpage’s website, making it the largest host of adult ads in the country. And police units across Canada say it’s by far the best-known site for trafficking underage victims.



So what’s the solution? In the U.S., after a Senate inquiry, Backpage shut down its adult ad section there. In Canada, the ads keep going up. But some police say they use the site as a tool to investigate trafficking and reach out to victims. Shutting it down, they say, would just result in new sites popping up. However, child advocacy groups say the site is allowing criminal activity to take place, and needs to be stopped.



Jacob Zuma’s political crisis deepens



Jacob Zuma’s support keeps on tumbling. Just as he was set to deliver a major televised speech to trade workers for May Day, South Africa’s President was jeered off the stage. Zuma’s presidency has been marred by corruption scandals, and his approval rating is just 20 per cent in the country’s seven biggest cities. The Congress of South African Trade Unions, which has had an alliance with Zuma’s African National Congress party for 27 years, has now joined others in calling for the President’s resignation. Zuma’s recent decision to sack his finance minister and other cabinet members has drawn criticism from top leaders within his party.



Global markets are largely on the rise Tuesday with stocks rising in Europe and Asia after technology industry shares hit record highs on Wall Street and investors focused on strong corporate earnings while shrugging off weaker-than-expected Chinese factory activity data. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. (ET). New York futures were relatively flat. Oil prices rose as investors weighed rising production in Libya and elsewhere and expectations that the OPEC producers group and others will extend output curbs.



John Horgan is angry – but in a good way



“[BC NDP Leader John] Horgan says those who know him are bemused by the efforts of his political opponents to label him as Angry John or Hulk Horgan, as someone who could benefit from anger-management classes. While he doesn’t agree with that characterization, he concedes he can get riled up when someone is being wronged. “I spend 99 per cent of my time with a shit-eating grin on my face,” he says. “I’m a happy, optimistic guy by nature. But when I see injustice, when I see unfairness, I respond and that’s because that’s how I was raised. My mom always told me not to stand by if someone was being pushed around and I don’t.” … John Horgan is angry. But in a good way.” – Gary Mason



Harjit Sajjan makes no excuses – there aren’t any



“...Harjit Sajjan, the defence minister who falsely claimed to be the architect of the largest Canadian battle in Afghanistan, was forced to acknowledge his ‘mistake,’ apologize, and express contrition, repeatedly – first on Facebook on Saturday, then in person before reporters outside the House of Commons on Monday, and then in the chamber itself, 12 times. … His apology was of the peculiarly unsatisfying political variety. He made a mistake, he told reporters. He was asked, ‘Was it a lie?’ His reply: ‘I’m not here to make excuses.’ Another question: ‘What was in your head when you said it?’ Again, he said, ‘I’m not here to make excuses.’ It was a phrase he used nine times, avoiding frank answers. He just wanted to move on. And he will, but with his credibility as the soldier’s soldier in the Liberal government damaged.” – Campbell Clark



Effective stretching is key to your workout success



Stretching is important, but you shouldn’t always do the same thing. In other words, your goals should determine your stretches. Static stretching is when you hold a position for at least 30 seconds. These help relax your body and should be saved for after a workout. Dynamic stretches, on the other hand, are great for before you exercise. Bum kicks, as well as lunge stretches where you flow from one leg to the other are a few good bets.



Expo 86 officially opens in Vancouver



May 2, 1986: After eight years of planning, construction and budgetary tweaks, the world’s most popular royal couple officially opened Expo 86. Billed as Vancouver’s chance to step up on the world stage and with the promise of live music, films, theatre performances and pavilions from around the world, excitement was riding high across the country. Throw in the added draw of the heir to the throne and his glamorous wife and it’s easy to see why crowds flocked to the event. As The Globe and Mail wrote at the time: “Oblivious to the intermittent drizzle and ominous storm clouds, the 60,000 invited guests and performers gave Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, the kind of warm and raucous welcome usually reserved for rock and roll stars.” By the time the fair closed five months later, more than 22 million people had visited. – Kate Hopwood



