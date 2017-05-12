Metrolinx strikes light-rail deal with Alstom, bypassing Bombardier



Toronto-area transit agency Metrolinx has signed a light-rail deal with Alstom, the latest sign of its frustrations with Bombardier. Metrolinx originally signed a $770-million deal with Bombardier for vehicles for the Eglinton Crosstown – which is set to open in 2021 – and other transit lines. But Metrolinx said Bombardier missed a series of deadlines and grew concerned that the vehicles wouldn’t be ready in time. Last month, an Ontario judge blocked the agency’s attempt to scrap the Bombardier contract. The Alstom deal provides a backup for Metrolinx in the event that Bombardier doesn’t come through on the Eglinton Crosstown project. If Bombardier delivers, the Alstom vehicles will be used on other LRT lines.



Top-level change loosens grip of Bombardier founding family



Elsewhere on the Bombardier front, the grandson of the company’s founder is stepping down from his management position and taking a big pay cut. Pierre Beaudoin is giving up his management role as executive chairman, but will continue to chair the board of directors. Quebec pension fund Caisse, a major outside investor, withdrew its support for Beaudoin as executive chairman over what it called a “lapse of governance” at the company. Beaudoin’s job change didn’t satisfy Caisse, which says it still wants an independent board chair.



Much of the outrage was sparked by Bombardier’s decision to raise the pay of its top executives by nearly 50 per cent while also taking taxpayer money for its C Series jet program. “There was an error in judgment and Mr. Beaudoin is paying for that,” said Michel Nadeau, director of Montreal’s Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations. “He has lost credibility.” It’s believed to be the first time in the company’s history where a member of Bombardier’s controlling family won’t be part of the senior management team.



Trump blasts Comey as ‘showboat’ while acting FBI chief defends him



In an interview with NBC yesterday, Donald Trump called James Comey a “showboat,” and said he was thinking about the Russia probe when he fired the FBI chief. The original White House narrative was that Trump decided to fire Comey on the advice of Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein based on the director’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail saga. But Trump now says he had already made up his mind, pinning the decision to turmoil at the FBI. “I was going to fire regardless of recommendation … and in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story,’ ” he said. Meanwhile, the acting FBI director defended Comey, saying he “enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.”



More than half of Liberals’ appointed judges are women



The Liberals have appointed 56 judges since taking office, and 33 of them are women. So while women account for just 42 per cent of judicial applicants, they make up 59 per cent of those selected. “We are beginning to demonstrate how it is possible to have a bench that truly reflects the country we live in,” Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said. But not all in the legal community are thrilled. One veteran family lawyer said the discrepancies between the percentage of female applicants and appointees is “alarming.” Others, though, welcomed the increased female presence so long as the federal government is selecting qualified candidates. Appointing more racial minorities, however, is proving to be more challenging. Wilson-Raybould said more needs to be done to increase the number of visible minorities in law schools.



Global stocks paused near record highs as worries over China’s banking system provided an excuse for investors to lock in some profits. The U.S. dollar was set for its best week of the year on bets the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in June. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.7 per cent. In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 was up marginally by about 5:45 a.m. (ET), while Germany’s DAX and London’s FTSE 100 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was at just about 73 cents (U.S.). Oil prices held recent gains as traders expected OPEC-led production cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year and as U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February.



With FBI firing, Donald Trump has crossed a line



“In firing the director of the FBI while the bureau is investigating possible criminal collusion between his election campaign and Russian state operatives, Donald Trump has gone down a path from which there may be no return. … Trump has violated so many of the norms of the office of President that some people may see this latest insult as of a piece. But this is far more ominous than anything he has done to date, and it cements any previous concerns about his fitness to lead. Were the 45th President of the United States to be forced from office before his term expired, the events of this week might well be remembered as the beginning of that premature end.” – Globe editorial



The Greens could clean B.C.’s dirty political ecosystem



“If there is one demand that BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver should set as a non-negotiable, bottom line for any support of a minority government, it has to be cleaning up the province’s immoral political culture. If he were to do that alone, it would be an achievement the Greens could live on for quite some time. … Liberal Leader Clark led arguably the most arrogant and entitled government in the country. Cronyism has thrived under hers and previous Liberal administrations. The corrosive effect it has had on B.C. politics can’t be understated and it needs to be brought to an end. Weaver has said that banning union and corporate donations is at the top of his list of measures he would request in exchange for his backing. This is good. Big money has to be taken out of politics in British Columbia.” – Gary Mason



How one Canadian doctor kept thalidomide’s harm from America



“The thalidomide tragedy was averted in the United States because [Canadian-born doctor Frances] Kelsey, alone and in the face of fierce opposition, did her job. Her perspective was educated, fresh and unique. … Dr. Kelsey was the only person in the entire world who said no. She said no to a bad drug application, she said no to an overbearing pharmaceutical company and she said no to vested interests who put profits first. She was one brave dissenter. In the end, the question is not what made Frances Kelsey, but why aren’t there more like her?” – excerpt from William Kaplan’s Why Dissent Matters



Archeologists unearth ruins of Alexandria library



May 12, 2004: Stories of the destruction of the ancient library of Alexandria are as much myth as history. The library – established in 288 BC by Ptolemy I – had the ambitious goal of containing all the world’s knowledge. Historians believe it housed half a million scrolls and hosted 100 scholars at a time, including Euclid of geometry fame. On this date in 2004, archeologists announced they had discovered its ruins (a modern incarnation of the great library now stands close to the site). The team excavated 13 lecture halls reported to hold as many as 5,000 students. But they still don’t know how the library disappeared. Were the scrolls burnt by Julius Caesar? Were they destroyed by Christian mobs? Did the Muslim Caliph Omar use them as tinder for the city’s bathhouses? Whoever the culprit, the loss of the library’s scrolls came to symbolize the destruction of knowledge. – Jessica Caparini



