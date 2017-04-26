Breaking down the softwood dispute



Canada and the U.S. have long sparred over softwood lumber. And the decision to add a 20-per-cent tax on Canadian exports wasn’t made by Donald Trump. But the U.S. President is taking it as an opportunity to criticize Canada ahead of North American free-trade agreement negotiations (for subscribers). And his Commerce Secretary didn’t mince words either: “NAFTA is a mess and NAFTA is also an obsolete deal,” Wilbur Ross said. In a phone conversation with Trump yesterday, Justin Trudeau refuted the Commerce Department’s “baseless allegations” on softwood.



The background: The U.S. has argued the Canadian softwood industry is subsidized. That’s because in Canada, trees are on public land and provinces decide on prices to charge companies for logging. In the U.S., trees are often on private land, so companies pay market prices for access.



The fight: Trudeau also spoke with Canada’s premiers to discuss the situation. In B.C., the province responsible for 60 per cent of the country’s softwood exports, Premier Christy Clark has vowed to fight the tariffs. One avenue Canada might take is to bring the case to the World Trade Organization, but that process could take years.



The U.S. strategy: Trump’s tweets about lumber and dairy are a deliberate attempt to make noise as NAFTA negotiations loom, writes Campbell Clark (for subscribers). “Part of it is looking tough for the home audience. There’s political mileage in it … But it looks like a negotiating tactic, too – trying to sow worry in Canadian ranks before the big talks.”



Statscan to publish unfounded data



Statistics Canada is going to start publishing data on unfounded criminal cases again. The agency stopped collecting the data nearly 15 years ago, amid concerns police weren’t using the unfounded category properly. The news comes after a Globe and Mail investigation revealed police were dismissing one in five sexual assault allegations as unfounded, a designation that meant police believed no crime was attempted or occurred. On average, sex-assault complaints were labelled unfounded at nearly double the rate of a regular assault. Statistics Canada expects the first results will be published in July of next year.



Canopy to start testing cannabis



Canada’s biggest licensed medical marijuana producer is going to launch an enhanced testing system for its cannabis products. Canopy Growth Corp. owns Tweed, Bedrocan and Mettrum. Last year, Mettrum products were recalled because they were found to have contained a banned pesticide. When used in cannabis, myclobutanil can lead to health problems. Since that recall, Health Canada has required Mettrum have their products independently tested. Besides tests of Mettrum products, Canopy will also start randomly screening cannabis from Tweed and Bedrocan. The results will be posted online. A growing number of licensed producers have begun independently testing their products in response to concerns about pesticide use; some in the industry have said Health Canada isn’t doing enough to ensure product safety.



Global stocks hit a record high on Wednesday after strong earnings and the prospect of tax cuts for corporate America pushed U.S. shares to lofty levels and the euro held on to recent gains as political concerns in France ebbed. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. (ET), while London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were down 0.1 per cent. New York futures were little changed. Oil prices resumed their downward trend as a rise in U.S. inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC’s ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.



Lumber litigation is a game the U.S. industry can’t lose



“For the U.S. industry, a [litigation] loss hardly matters because lumber prices stay artificially high while the case plods along. And if the U.S. Lumber Coalition is really lucky, Canada will eventually cave and agree to cap its exports. That also does the trick because squeezing supply inflates the value of U.S. trees, transferring wealth from U.S. consumers and Canadians to U.S. woodlot owners. Tails I win. Heads you lose.” – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)



Toronto’s housing crunch could be eased with laissez-faire urban planning



“Premier Kathleen Wynne wants us to know she is taking action on housing. Last week, the Ontario government announced no less than 16 new measures, including expanded rent control and a non-resident speculation tax. Amid all this frantic activity, much of it pointless or counterproductive, it’s worth remembering that, sometimes, the best thing that governments can do to be helpful is simply get out of the way. … The city could allow for housing on city laneways. It could abandon its fixation with holding onto “employment lands,” even when industry is moving out and housing could take its place. It could soften the planning rules that designate so much of Toronto as stable neighbourhoods and make it hard to build anything new or dense.” – Marcus Gee



The pros and cons of aquafit



If you have osteoarthritis, joint issues or are just recovering from an injury, aquafit could be the exercise for you. For one, working out in the water limits stress on joints. Aquafit also mixes high- and low-intensity training, which is key to a good fitness routine. But if you’re someone who’s not into choreography, with an instructor guiding you through the steps, then you may want to look elsewhere.



Studio 54 opens its doors



April 26, 1977: “Dress spectacular.” That was the only instruction on the opening-night invitation for Studio 54. Formerly CBS Studio 52 – where The Johnny Carson Show and Captain Kangaroo filmed – the theatre on West 54th Street in Manhattan was transformed by new owners Ian Schrager, Steve Rubell and Jack Dushey into a disco wonderland. Regulars to boogie on its parquet floors included Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli and Mick Jagger’s first wife, Bianca, who famously rode a white horse in the club on her 30th birthday. Even Margaret Trudeau was known to enjoy a spin on the dance floor. But for all of its decadence, Studio 54 became a symbol of the exclusivity and excess of the disco era, partially owing to Rubell’s selective guest list. Studio 54 closed in 1980 (and the phenomenon of disco along with it) but its legend hasn’t faded. – Madeleine White



