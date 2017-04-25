U.S. takes action on softwood



The U.S. is slapping a 20-per-cent tariff on Canadian softwood exports to counter what it calls Canadian lumber subsidies (for subscribers). Five Canadian exporters will be forced to pay duties ranging from 3.02 per cent to 24.12 per cent. Other Canadian companies will have to pay a rate of 19.88 per cent. “This is not our idea of a properly functioning free-trade agreement,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. Ottawa shot back, calling the softwood decision “punitive,” and the reasoning “baseless and unfounded.”



How the dairy dispute started



Canada-U.S. trade relations took a sour turn last week when Donald Trump took aim at Canada’s dairy industry. Trump said American dairy farmers are “getting killed” by the North American free-trade agreement. The origins of Trump’s comments, in Wisconsin, can in large part be traced to a letter a dairy processing company sent to farmers (for subscribers). Grassland Dairy Products wrote that a recent decision by the Canadian government meant it would no longer be buying their milk. That prompted industry groups and politicians to call on the Trump administration for assistance.



Trudeau sought RCMP probe of cabinet leaks



Justin Trudeau pushed for the RCMP to investigate leaks of classified cabinet information about a $667-million naval-supply ship project, according to an insider. The probe eventually led the RCMP to accuse Vice-Admiral Mark Norman of breach of trust. Leaks are common in Ottawa, so it’s unusual for a Prime Minister to make this kind of request. Trudeau and the Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick were reportedly angry and frustrated that a cabinet decision to delay the project’s approval was leaked to a CBC reporter.



Report blames Ontario's 2006 growth plan for soaring house prices



In 2006, the Ontario government launched a plan aimed at encouraging more high-rise development as a way to curb urban sprawl. But the province underestimated the demand for low-rise family homes, according to a new report out of Ryerson University. That, in turn, has contributed to the recent spike in Toronto’s detached home prices. “It’s one thing to pursue an environmental objective on something, but don’t deny you’re having an impact on house prices, and that’s what they did,” said Frank Clayton, a senior research fellow at Ryerson.



Victoria wants a foreign-buyers tax, too



Over in B.C., the city of Victoria wants to be added to the list of regions where the province’s foreign-buyers tax is applied. But has the 15-per-cent tax, implemented last summer, really done a whole lot to make housing more affordable in the Vancouver region? Sales and new listings are still down from where they were last year, but prices are nearly back at record levels.



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks hit record highs on Tuesday, with investors’ relief at centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the first round of the French presidential election supported by speculation about U.S. tax reform. Safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen retreated as opinion polls suggested Macron would easily beat far-right, anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in a May 7 run-off. Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX was up marginally by about 5:20 a.m. (ET), while London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. New York futures were also up. Oil prices steadied after six straight days of losses.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Don’t exhale just yet. France is still deeply divided



“France has dodged a bullet. A fresh, young, pro-European Union candidate has beaten off the forces of reaction and will almost certainly win the election for the presidency. What a relief! The stock markets are happy. The Eurocrats are happy. The EU is safe, for now. Well, don’t relax just yet. The real news is that the French political establishment has been decisively repudiated. For the first time in history, neither of the two finalists for president is from a major party. François Hollande, perhaps the most loathed man in France, is slinking out of office with a popularity rating that’s been as low as 4 per cent. The first-round winner, Emmanuel Macron, heads a brand-new party that has no seats in the National Assembly. Anti-European populists got more than 40 per cent of the vote. This news is as seismic as Brexit and Donald Trump.” – Margaret Wente



To improve Indigenous health, change expectations



“So what are our expectations when we discuss the health and welfare of indigenous peoples? In short: The situation is so grim that it will take decades for health disparities to disappear; The health crises that plague First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples – suicide, diabetes, addiction, etc. – are so complex that they can’t be fixed quickly; Indigenous peoples need a lot of help from outsiders – they can’t possibly resolve these problems themselves. … If we accept, as fact, that change will take forever, that improving the health of Indigenous peoples is impossible, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.” – André Picard



HEALTH PRIMER



Sufferers of joint pain need not be inactive



Joint pain doesn’t have to be a reason to stop exercising. Current guidelines say you should get more than 20 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every day. That can seem like a big hurdle, and cause many to avoid exercising all together. But a recent study found that just six-and-a-half minutes of exercise may be enough for those with joint pain.



MOMENT IN TIME



Quebec women win the right to vote



April 25, 1940: Thérèse Casgrain and other suffragettes faced a wall of opposition to their campaign for voting rights in Quebec. Church officials, politicians and opinion makers all saw the political emancipation of women as a threat – not just to the social order, but to French-Canadian survival. “We should not be taking women out of the home,” former premier Maurice Duplessis intoned. Seemingly overlooked was the fact most women in Quebec and across Canada had been granted the franchise in federal elections in 1918, and yet the country had not suffered social collapse. Finally, after 13 suffrage bills were rejected by the Quebec legislature, Liberal Premier Joseph-Adélard Godbout delivered on a campaign promise and gave women the same voting rights as men. Quebec became the last province to remove electoral barriers to women, signalling the end of ballot-box discrimination against half the country’s population. – Ingrid Peritz



