Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation: memo



Donald Trump asked James Comey to shut down the FBI’s investigation of Michael Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey. The request came a day after Flynn resigned as Trump’s national security adviser for misleading Vice-President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. “I hope you can let this go,” Trump told Comey, according to the memo. It’s the latest revelation to plague the Trump administration as investigations of possible ties between the President’s associates and Russia remain ongoing.



What’s next: Jason Chaffetz, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has given the FBI a May 24 deadline for handing over all details of discussions between Trump and Comey.



What else happened: Just last week, Trump fired Comey from his post as FBI director. Then, on Monday, it was revealed that Trump disclosed highly classified intelligence during a recent meeting with Russian officials. Trump reportedly revealed Israeli-gathered intelligence about a possible Islamic State terrorist threat.



Intelligence impact: Trump’s disclosure of classified material to Russia could jeopardize the source of the information, which has been identified as Israel, and damage the United States’ intelligence partnership with that country. But it could also have a chilling effect on other allies, including the Five Eyes network of which Canada is a part. Trump’s lack of discretion could result in Canada thinking twice before sharing sensitive information with the United States.



Ottawa to issue formal apology to sexual minorities this fall



Thousands of Canadians who suffered because of their sexuality are finally set to get a formal apology. Justin Trudeau will deliver a statement on the issue this fall, The Globe has learned. For years, activists representing sexual minorities have been demanding a federal apology and compensation for those who were persecuted. Among the issues that could be addressed along with the apology: Pardons for those convicted of homosexual acts; pensions for members of the military and public servants who were fired because of their sexuality; and other forms of compensation. Ottawa is expected to examine those details when it holds a series of consultations with advocates over the summer.



Notley warns B.C. it has no power to stop Trans Mountain pipeline expansion



B.C. doesn’t have the power to block the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said. The fate of the project has been thrown into the spotlight after B.C.’s election. Christy Clark’s BC Liberals have supported Trans Mountain in the past, but a minority government with the anti-pipeline Greens holding the balance of power could lead to a shift on the issue. One province can’t “hold hostage the economy of another province,” Notley said. Instead, she said, the project is in the hands of the federal government, which already approved the expansion (with conditions). In a Globe and Mail column, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver challenged Notley’s argument: “Federalism doesn’t mean that one province gets to tread on the rights and threaten the environment of another,” he wrote.



Opioid prescriptions increasing in Ontario, despite crisis



As the opioid crisis claims lives, painkiller prescriptions continue to rise in Ontario. More than 9.1 million opioid prescriptions were filled in Ontario in 2015-2016, according to a new report. That’s a 5 per cent increase compared to three years earlier. The provincial government and a physician regulatory body have recently tried to introduce measures aimed at curbing opioid prescribing. But those actions don’t appear to have had a notable impact as of yet. And while there was an 18-per-cent drop in the number of people prescribed fentanyl patches, the rise in illicit fentanyl from China could be reducing pharmaceutical demand. The report also found opioid usage varied widely by location: The rate of prescriptions being filled in the Windsor region was more than twice as high as in Toronto and its suburbs.



MORNING MARKETS



Concern that U.S. President Donald Trump’s reform agenda could be slowed down, and that Trump himself could even face the threat of impeachment, added to disappointing U.S. economic data on Wednesday to hit the greenback and spur a pullback from richly valued stocks. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 is the sole winner at this point, up marginally by about 5:10 a.m. (ET). Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.5 per cent. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was at just about 73.5 cents (U.S.). Brent crude fell 0.3 per cent to $51.53 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.6 per cent.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Bungled start to missing, murdered inquiry is insulting to Indigenous people



“The inquiry’s recent decision to delay until next fall the bulk of the testimony from surviving relatives of roughly 1,200 women and girls who vanished or were killed has angered those relatives. And no wonder. The goal of the inquiry is to address the powerlessness large numbers of Indigenous people feel in the face of a state that has been historically apathetic, when not outright hostile, to their plight. And now this. … The commission has a choice: Hear families’ testimony this summer (lots of Indigenous people live in cities), or stick with the amended schedule and delay the interim and final reports. If that involves pleading for a mandate extension, do it now. The families of Canada’s missing Indigenous women and girls deserve better than this.” – Globe editorial



Anarchy in the sky: The condo dream becomes a nightmare



“For condo builders, empty-nesters and millennials are the gifts that keep on giving. Coupled with provincial and municipal densification policies, they are responsible for a tripling of the number of condo units in Ontario since 2001. … What policy makers failed to realize in devising their ‘smart growth’ policies is that, in engineering the condo boom, they were effectively creating a fourth level of government with few of the checks and balances that prevent (most of the time) federal, provincial and municipal administrations from running amok. Bad or unethical governance means that, instead of the dream of hassle-free home ownership, condos often end up becoming a living hell.” – Konrad Yakabuski



HEALTH PRIMER



New liquid treatment stops tooth decay painlessly



The next time you have a cavity, you may be able to avoid drilling and filling. Silver diamine fluoride, recently approved for use in Canada, is a liquid treatment that kills cavity-causing bacteria. It then hardens soft spots in the tooth, which means no need for a filling. And unlike fillings, silver diamine fluoride can help reduce the risk of developing new cavities. But it’s not for everyone: the fluoride stains the tooth, and also isn’t a great option when decay is very advanced.



MOMENT IN TIME



David Milgaard awarded settlement for wrongful conviction



May 17, 1999: David Milgaard was 16 when he was accused of murdering 20-year-old nursing aide Gail Miller, who had been raped, stabbed to death and left in a Saskatoon snowbank in the early morning of Jan. 31, 1969. He was 46 when he was awarded a $10-million settlement from the Saskatchewan government, the final step in his exoneration. Milgaard’s life became a case study in the damage that can be wrought by a wrongful conviction. Investigated on the word of a friend who thought he was acting suspiciously, charged on the authority of dubious police statements by two more friends, convicted of murder without evidence presented in his defense at trial, he was freed only after a tireless campaign by his mother, Joyce, and, ultimately, cleared on the basis of DNA evidence. Thirty years after Miller’s death and six months after Milgaard’s settlement, serial sexual predator Larry Fisher was convicted in her killing. – Eric Andrew-Gee



