Trump’s immigration ban is on hold



Will the Supreme Court be the next stop in the battle over Trump’s immigration order? After a U.S. appeals court refused to reinstate the executive order, Trump tweeted: “See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!” But if Trump opts to go straight to the top court, he might not get the result he wants: With only eight judges on the court, a conservative-liberal split would keep the appeals court’s ruling intact. The other option is for the case to now go back to a lower court, before likely reaching the Supreme Court later in the year. At that time, Trump nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch would probably be on the top court, giving it a 5-4 conservative bent.



Ambrose’s connection to a Calgary billionaire



Rona Ambrose says there’s no link between her spouse’s friendship with billionaire Murray Edwards and the fact that the aerospace company he owns a majority stake in received federal funding. It was revealed recently that Ambrose and her spouse vacationed on the Calgary oilman’s yacht at the same time the Conservative interim leader was criticizing Justin Trudeau for his trip to the Aga Khan’s private island. Magellan Aerospace won contracts or benefited from nearly $100-million in federal funding between 2008 and 2015. Ambrose met with Magellan in 2012 and 2013 while she was public works minister, before she excused herself from dealings with the company. Ambrose “didn’t begin her relationship” with Edwards as friends until November of 2015, a spokesperson said.



A national strategy for sex-assault cases



Public safety ministers across Canada will be developing a national strategy for how sexual-assault cases are handled. The news comes after The Globe and Mail reported that one in five sex-assault claims are classified as unfounded, which means the officer didn’t believe a crime occurred. At least 29 police forces have committed to reviews or have already reviewed past unfounded cases.



Health Canada tightens rules for two pot producers



Two medical-marijuana companies are set to face tougher scrutiny after being caught using a banned pesticide. Health Canada is now requiring Mettrum and OrganiGram to have their products tested regularly. According to a former Mettrum employee, a staff member at the company hid the banned chemical in the office ceiling when inspectors visited.



Shopify, Breitbart and free speech



Canadian tech darling Shopify is being criticized for its refusal to sever ties with Breitbart News. The controversial outlet uses Shopify’s platform to sell its merchandise. Shopify’s CEO said while he doesn’t agree with Breitbart’s politics, “the moment we shut someone off we are engaged in censorship.”



European shares rose to within striking distance of their highest levels in more than a year on Friday while the U.S. dollar was buoyant as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 2.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. Crude oil prices extended gains. Brent crude was up 66 cents at 56.29 a barrel by 5 a.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded up 56 cents at $56.56 a barrel.



Crosby aims for 1,000



Sidney Crosby will try to reach the 1,000-point mark of his career against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The 29-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins star sits at 998 points.



Outdated police practices are hurting victims of sexual assault



“The self-reflection prompted by the Unfounded investigation can’t stop there. What is needed is for police departments and the court system to answer the big question: How has the handling of sexual assault cases in Canada reached the point where 5,000 or more women claiming to be victims of a serious crime are disbelieved by police officers every year? … Some police departments are getting it right, but many are not. Those with with high rates have a duty to make sure their practices are up to date. Anything else is inexcusable.” – Globe editorial



A week of kindness, then identity politics as usual in Quebec



“In the aftermath of the Quebec City mosque killings, one would think the political debate around secularism and identity would be kinder and more reasonable. … But politics, like gravity, adheres to inescapable laws. … And, the shock-media commentators are back on track, playing down the very idea that Islamophobia exists in Quebec. The worst case of hate crime against Muslims in the country’s history has yet to inspire a more profound and painful conversation.” – Yves Boisvert



You probably don’t eat enough fibre



You can up your fibre intake with resistant starch, which can be found in foods like white beans, lentils, cashews and raw oats. But the more you cook or heat those foods, the more the levels of resistant starch decrease. Potatoes and pasta could be good bets too, but you’ll want to eat them cold so the starch can make its way to the large bowel and get broken down by good bacteria.



Carole King releases Tapestry



Feb. 10, 1971: On Feb. 9, 1971, a major earthquake shook Los Angeles, and the next day an even larger one shook the music world with the release of Carole King’s second solo album, Tapestry. Recorded in just three weeks, featuring King and her cat Telemachus on the cover and friends Joni Mitchell and James Taylor singing backup, it would win four Grammies, sell 25 million copies, and stay on the Billboard charts for five years. As the world hummed You’ve Got a Friend and I Feel the Earth Move, the album sat at number one for 15 weeks, a record for a female solo artist that stood for two decades. King would later say that the upheaval of the 1970s drew fans to her music: “People around the world have told me Tapestry helped them reconnect with basic human feelings when they really needed that.” – Elizabeth Renzetti



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.



