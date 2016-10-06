Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito is pictured at the Biomedical Sciences Institute of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Andre Penner/AP)
WINDSOR, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Health officials say there’s “no current risk” after a mosquito species capable of transmitting the Zika virus to humans was found in the Windsor, Ont., area.

Four Aedes albopictus mosquitoes were discovered last month during regular surveillance for the West Nile virus, but all of them tested negative for Zika.

Local medical officer of health Dr. Gary Kirk says this is not the species that is responsible for the majority of human cases of the virus in the Caribbean, South America and Florida.

This type of mosquito has been found before in Ontario and it is not known how it arrived in the province, but it is suspected it was transported from the U.S. in shipping containers.

There has been one case of Zika virus in Windsor-Essex, but officials say that person contracted the virus through travel.

Officials also note the mosquito can’t establish in the area because the winters are too cold and they believe the hot temperatures this past summer allowed the mosquitoes to survive.

