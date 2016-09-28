Winnipeg police are repeating a plea for help finding a young woman who has been missing for nearly six weeks.

Christine Wood, from Oxford House First Nation, was last seen by family in Winnipeg on Aug. 19.

The 21-year-old was in the city with her parents to accompany a relative to a medical appointment.

She never came back to her downtown hotel room after going out that night.

Police say Wood is facing some “personal challenges” and may be associating with people living high-risk lifestyles.

Melinda Wood is asking her daughter to contact her.

“Christine, we want you to know that we love you, we miss you and we are worried about you,” she said at a news conference Wednesday.

“Please text me and let us know you are OK.”

She also urged anyone with information to call police.

Insp. Kelly Dennison says there have been several sightings of Wood in different areas of Winnipeg but officers are not ruling anything out in the case.

Wood is described as five feet, six inches tall with an average build, shoulder-length, dark brown hair and a chipped front tooth.

She was last seen wearing a green top with a red striped Adidas jacket and denim shorts and was carrying a white purse.

Report Typo/Error