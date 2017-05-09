Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Emergency response officers enter a residence in Moncton on June 5, 2014. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONCTON, N.B. — The Canadian Press

An RCMP officer teared up Tuesday as he recalled trying to performing CPR on a wounded colleague during the 2014 Moncton shooting rampage that left three Mounties dead.

Const. Andrew Johnstone told the RCMP’s labour-code trial that “something didn’t feel right” as he and Const. Eric Dubois approached woods where a suspicious man with two long rifles and what appeared to be a crossbow had been seen.

Johnstone said he caught a glimpse of the suspect being chased by officers, but soon joined the effort to assist constables Fabrice Gevaudan, who was dragged into a nearby garage with fatal gunshot wounds, and David Ross, who was shot dead through the windshield of his car.

He told Judge Leslie Jackson that he unwrapped new hard-body armour from the back of his patrol car, and later learned that he had put it on backward.

Moncton provincial court heard that before the June 2014 incident, Johnstone had received no practical training about how to use the equipment.

The allegations against the RCMP stem from its response to a shooting rampage by Justin Bourque, who killed three officers and wounded two others.

