  (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

 

HAMILTON — The Canadian Press

Police say two suspects are in custody and they’re searching for at least three others after a targeted incident at a Hamilton home that injured multiple people.

Const. Steve Welton told local news channel CP24 that one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound.

Welton says a woman and two other people in the home were “assaulted in some manner,” while another person was not harmed.

He says investigators do not believe it was a random incident, but are concerned by the use of firearms in a residential area.

Welton says the suspects left a vehicle at the scene and officers were searching the area.

But he said they haven’t identified any ongoing threats in the neighbourhood.

More to come.

