Professional sports leagues won’t be compelled to adopt national standards on identifying and treating concussions – including when athletes can return to play – but they’ll certainly be pushed to do so, Canada’s sports minister says.

The federal government is spending $1.4-million on harmonized concussion guidelines that will focus on children, young athletes in organized sports and recreational settings where the government says there is a higher risk of injury.

Carla Qualtrough said the protocols being developed will apply to amateur sport organizations that receive federal funds, unlike professional sport leagues like the Canadian Football League.

“We don’t fund the CFL. We don’t have a relationship that would allow us to dictate how (professional sports leagues) run their private organization,” Qualtrough said.

The minister said she will urge professional leagues in Canada to adopt the national standards once finalized. The standards will include sport-specific protocols for when athletes can return to playing, since each sport has different and distinct risks associated with it, she added.

Qualtrough, a former Paralympian, said the benchmarks could also be adopted more widely to outline when anyone can return to play, to work, or to school after a brain injury.

“I would certainly be making a very strong case for everybody to have concussion protocols – whether it be in sport, whether it be return to work, whether it be return to learn – we all need a common direction on concussion.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Gen. David Johnston shone a national spotlight on the issue by bringing together athletes, coaches, teachers and researchers for a day-long conference to address rising concerns about head trauma.

“We don’t want to stop kids playing, but we want to have them playing as safely as they can,” Johnston said in an interview.

“What motivates me is my 14 grandchildren and wanting them to enjoy a life of sport as my children have and my wife and I have, but not unduly take chances on their mental development.”

Attendees at the Tuesday conference called for a single, national concussion standard to simplify sometimes confusing messages to parents and young athletes about how to prevent and reduce the risk of concussions in sport.

During the conference, former National Hockey League player Eric Lindros said a national protocol to diagnose and treat concussions should be taught in schools to help young athletes, coaches and their parents recognize a head injury.

Federal and provincial governments began work in June on a national program to raise awareness, encourage prevention and manage concussions.

