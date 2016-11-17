The Department of National Defence is investigating a possible hack of its main recruiting website.

At one point today, users trying to access the website forces.ca were being redirected to what appeared to be the Chinese government’s main page.

The Chinese site has since disappeared and has been replaced by a Government of Canada error page.

A National Defence spokesman said the department is aware of the situation and looking into it.

The recruiting site is separate from the department’s main website, at forces.gc.ca.

