The Native Women’s Association of Canada says it is disappointed and frustrated at the “lack of progress” of the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women – a long-sought probe that was launched more than a month ago but which has yet to inform victims’ families how they can participate.

NWAC, the leading voice for indigenous women across the country, released a statement Wednesday morning airing myriad concerns, particularly as it relates to transparency. The newly appointed interim president had recently told The Globe and Mail she was concerned with the inquiry’s progress, but the statement marks a notably strong, public rebuke of a commission the organization had championed for more than a decade.

“After 11 years of conducting in-depth research, publishing extensive reports, and campaigning for a national inquiry to address the alarming rates of violence against indigenous women and girls, we are very disappointed to see that over two months into the two-year inquiry mandate, no visible progress has been made,” NWAC president Francyne Joe said. “Family members [and] loved ones have been waiting for decades to be heard.”

The statement comes on the heels of a national day of vigils held Tuesday, including on Parliament Hill, to honour Canada’s missing and murdered indigenous women. On Sept. 1, the Liberal government launched a two-year, $54-million independent commission, which is expected to examine issues such as child welfare, sex trafficking, systemic racism and the legacy of the residential-school system.

It was launched to both praise and condemnation. Chief among the criticisms was the mandate’s omission of any reference to creating an independent civilian body to review cold cases where the quality of the police investigation had come into question.

At Sisters in Spirit vigils Tuesday, NWAC said, victims’ families expressed frustration over the pace of the commission’s work and the fact that, one month in, there is no way for loved ones to connect with the commission to ensure their participation.

“A transparent national inquiry includes easily accessible information regarding office locations across Canada, readily available contact information to the commissioners and their staff, a step-by-step guide on how to get involved with the inquiry, a straightforward and coherent website, and other necessary infrastructure that will ensure the success of this Inquiry,” the statement said.

An inquiry spokesman said Wednesday his understanding is that the commission expects to launch a website in the next few days. Malcolm Bernard also said more information would soon be forthcoming on the timing of cross-country hearings, which he anticipates will begin in 2017.

At NWAC’s annual general assembly last month, commissioner Michele Audette assured attendees she is eager to get the cross-country hearings and work under way. “We’re all anxious – everybody wants to start,” she told The Globe after the event, adding that the commission met over the course of three days in September and has been holding daily teleconferences. “There will be a time when me or someone else will listen to the survivors, victims’ family members, institutions, Canadian citizens, experts and leadership.”

But two years, NWAC said in its statement, is already a “very short time” to conduct the inquiry, which will involve gathering testimony from victims’ families in urban centres and remote communities across the country.

“The time has come for the inquiry commission to illustrate its competence in being able to adequately address the systemic causes behind the high rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls,” the statement said. “The immense responsibility associated with the tremendous task of addressing one of the gravest human rights abuses in Canada’s history leaves no time to waste. The time to begin this important work is now.”

