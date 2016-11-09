A captain at New Brunswick’s Gagetown military base has been charged with sexual assault.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says the charge relates to an alleged sexual assault at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base near Oromocto in December 2010 or January 2011.

It says the victim is also a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Capt. Simon Duvall faces one count of sexual assault under the Criminal Code.

Lt.-Col. Francis Bolduc, the investigation service’s commander, said in a statement that the charge reflects the Forces’ support for victims against “harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour” in the military.

