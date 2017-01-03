Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dennis Oland is taken from the Court of Appeal in Fredericton on Oct. 19, 2016. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Dennis Oland is taken from the Court of Appeal in Fredericton on Oct. 19, 2016. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

national

New Brunswick Crown to appeal ruling overturning Dennis Oland’s murder conviction Add to ...

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

New Brunswick prosecutors say they will seek leave to appeal a court ruling overturning Dennis Oland’s conviction for his multi-millionaire father’s 2011 murder.

Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in December 2015, but that verdict was overturned by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in October.

The appeal court ruled the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury, and a new trial was ordered.

A new trial date was expected to be set early last month in Saint John, but the matter was set aside until today, while lawyers waited for a full written decision from the Court of Appeal.

In court in Saint John, N.B., today, Crown prosecutor Kathryn Gregory said they would be appealing that ruling, and also asked for the earliest available trial date.

Prominent businessman Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death in his office in July 2011. No murder weapon was ever found.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Court video shows Dennis Oland refusing to answer police (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular