New Brunswick prosecutors say they will seek leave to appeal a court ruling overturning Dennis Oland’s conviction for his multi-millionaire father’s 2011 murder.

Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in December 2015, but that verdict was overturned by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in October.

The appeal court ruled the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury, and a new trial was ordered.

A new trial date was expected to be set early last month in Saint John, but the matter was set aside until today, while lawyers waited for a full written decision from the Court of Appeal.

In court in Saint John, N.B., today, Crown prosecutor Kathryn Gregory said they would be appealing that ruling, and also asked for the earliest available trial date.

Prominent businessman Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death in his office in July 2011. No murder weapon was ever found.

