New Brunswick’s government is piling on more debt in its 2017-18 budget as the Liberals opt for targeted spending increases rather than a quicker assault on the deficit.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers’ $9.4 billion budget released Tuesday hikes spending by just under four per cent despite the province’s fiscal challenges.

“New Brunswickers want their government to get our finances in order, but not at the expense of our social programs,” she said in her budget speech.

The total debt will rise to $14.4 billion — up almost $1 billion from last year’s net debt — due in part to plans to spend more on highways and other infrastructure as the federal government’s matching funds become available.

However, there’s also a projected deficit of $192 million adding to the total, and the province now has to include nursing home amortization on its books as well. That figure no longer includes contingency funds.

The government is still projecting to balance the budget by 2020-21, and Rogers said that’s a reasonable goal.

“We are reducing our deficit in a steady, responsible way,” said Rogers. “We are meeting our financial targets, and what is even more significant is that we have been able to do this without making deep cuts to the programs that New Brunswickers hold dear.”

The budget increases spending on both health and education.

It includes an additional $56 million for education, and an increase for the daycare assistance to parents that the Liberals say fulfills a campaign pledge to double 2014 daycare assistance levels by Jan. 1, 2018.

The Liberals say they will also spend $45 million over four years to help universities, with details yet to be worked out after meetings with the four publicly funded institutions, and $7 million a year has been earmarked for literacy programming.

Overall, education spending is set at $1.19 billion, up from $1.14 billion last year.

The population of the province crept up less than a per cent to 756,780 people last year, and the province says it is going to spend $2.5 million on various initiatives to boost it more significantly.

The budget contains relatively few taxation changes other than a small reduction for small business, which will see its corporate tax rate lowered from 3.5 to three per cent.

The province has also committed to bringing in a carbon tax as part of its climate change strategy, but the budget doesn’t reveal when this will happen or how much it will be.

Rogers was asked about the tax during a news conference, but didn’t say whether the figure will be revealed before the next budget.

Economists have been warning that last year’s two per cent rise in sales tax — which has added about $300 million in revenues this year — won’t sustain the province’s rising costs over time, as baby boomers age and drop out of the workforce.

Health care costs are continuing to climb in the aging population, growing 3.3 per cent — the largest increase in five years — to a projected $2.7 billion, about a third of the total spending.

However, Rogers says a recent health accord with the federal Liberal government provides funds to help pay for the rising costs.

Rogers said the province will be adding an extra six positions to train doctors through its agreement with the school of medicine at Dalhousie University.

She also said she was to able expand the vaccination program for the human papilloma virus to include boys.

As the population ages, the province is continuing to spend on nursing homes, committing to about $58.2 million for construction, maintenance and improvements over three years.

Rogers says unexpected expenses to assist people hit by the ice storm in northern New Brunswick could impact on the final deficit figures for the 2016-2017.

The past year has been a difficult one for the province’s economy, with the shutdown of a large potash mine in Sussex and sluggish export sales.

However, the budget makes optimistic predictions of a turnaround, noting employment has grown by about 5,300 people since June.

The province’s interest payments on its debt are currently $701 million, the province’s fifth largest expenditure.

The debt is about $19,000 for every man, woman and child in New Brunswick.

