The military has begun to withdraw from northeastern New Brunswick, as the region slowly returns to normal following a devastating ice storm two weeks ago.

Dave Brown, town manager for Lameque, said Monday electricity was restored to all but a handful of customers Sunday night.

But Brown, who co-ordinated emergency measures for the area, said much work remains as firefighters go door-to-door to check on vulnerable residents.

New Brunswick region hit by ice storm gets military help (The Canadian Press)

He said the food bank is also stocking up on supplies for people who lost food during the outages that started Jan. 25 and knocked out power to 133,000 at the peak.

“The big thing right now is we’re trying to bring back the routine,” said Brown, who worked “at least” 90-95 hours in a week, including one period where he worked 24 hours straight.

“I’m the guy in shape and I lost 7 lbs. I’ll go back to the gym next week,” he said Monday.

The storm felled power lines throughout the region, but Lameque and Miscou islands were some of the hardest hit.

More than 200 troops were sent to the region last week. The military helped clear away debris, check on residents and distribute basic goods, but have begun to withdraw.

The Armed Forces said in a statement some troops will remain in the region to assist the relief effort, but soldiers are expected to gradually return to their base in Gagetown near Fredericton.

The air base in Greenwood, N.S., sent a patrol aircraft to fly over the region and survey the extent of the damage to infrastructure.

NB Power reported that only 30 customers were without power Sunday night.

“We closed the shelter and the centre for people to recharge their phones,” said Brown.

“We continue with the phone number ... for emergencies. We have a big truck getting food for the food bank.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the community’s response during a visit Friday night to thank first-responders and volunteers in Neguac and Lameque.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says the province will review its response to the ice storm.

“With the effects of climate change, there will be more events like this in our country. We must be prepared and we must develop a culture of continuous improvement so that we are better each and every time.”

The report is to be issued by July 31.

