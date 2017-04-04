New Brunswick, once home to one of the most restrictive abortion regimes in Canada, has announced it will be the first province in Canada to offer the abortion pill for free to all women.

The Maritime province said Tuesday that, in “the coming months,” it plans to make Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination that went on sale in Canada in January, available at no charge to New Brunswick women who have a valid health card.

Right now, the medication costs about $300, a price that pro-choice advocates have called a barrier to medical abortions. By contrast, surgical abortions are covered by medicare in most places in Canada.

“[The New Brunswick] government has eliminated barriers to reproductive health that were in place for three decades, and is committed to doing more,” Health Minister Victor Boudreau said in a statement. “By making Mifegymiso available free of charge for all New Brunswick women, our government is ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of a woman’s right to choose.”

Like other provinces, New Brunswick had been waiting for word from the Common Drug Review (CDR) on whether Mifegymiso should be covered by public drug plans. The CDR, whose expert committee evaluates the cost effectiveness of drugs, reviewed Mifegymiso last month but has not yet made its final advice public.

Celopharma Inc., the abortion pill’s Canadian distributor, initially balked at participating in the review because of the cost. But the company decided last fall to go ahead with the review.

Mifegymiso is made up of two medications, sold together in a combination pack. The first, mifepristone, blocks the hormone progesterone, causing the lining of the uterus to break down. The second drug, misoprostol, is taken 24 to 48 hours later, and induces contractions similar to a natural miscarriage.

Considered the gold standard in abortion medication, mifepristone was not approved in Canada until July, 2015, decades after it was approved in places such as France and China, and 15 years after it was approved in the United States.

The rollout of Mifegymiso across Canada has been slower than expected, with primarily existing abortion providers offering the drugs so far.

Last month, the Canadian director of the National Abortion Federation (NAF) said many of the abortion providers her organization represents were waiting for provincial drug programs to begin reimbursing the cost of Mifegymiso before ordering it.

Celopharma is now waiting to hear if other provinces will follow New Brunswick’s lead.

New Brunswick used to be one of the most difficult places in the country to end a pregnancy. The old regulations required women to find two doctors to confirm that an abortion was “medically necessary” before they could receive public funding for the procedure. The New Brunswick government scrapped that rule on Jan. 1, 2015.

Report Typo/Error