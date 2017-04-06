Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Cathy Bennett talks to reporters in Ottawa on Dec. 21, 2015. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Cathy Bennett talks to reporters in Ottawa on Dec. 21, 2015. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Newfoundland and Labrador budget projects nearly $800-million deficit Add to ...

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Newfoundland and Labrador’s new budget has no tax hikes but projects mounting debt and an almost $800-million deficit as it slightly cuts spending.

Higher than expected revenues from offshore oil production helped stave off deeper cuts and public-sector job losses.

But Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says the province will be in the red for several more years before returning to surplus in 2022-23.

The $8.1-billion spending plan will cut an unpopular tax on gasoline by 8.5 cents per litre as of June 1 and another four cents on Dec. 1.

It also says there will be new legislation to freeze wages for public-sector managers and non-union workers.

The budget forecasts net debt will rise by almost $1 billion to $15.2 billion this fiscal year.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fierce winds cause damage in Newfoundland (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular