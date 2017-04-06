Newfoundland and Labrador’s new budget has no tax hikes but projects mounting debt and an almost $800-million deficit as it slightly cuts spending.

Higher than expected revenues from offshore oil production helped stave off deeper cuts and public-sector job losses.

But Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says the province will be in the red for several more years before returning to surplus in 2022-23.

The $8.1-billion spending plan will cut an unpopular tax on gasoline by 8.5 cents per litre as of June 1 and another four cents on Dec. 1.

It also says there will be new legislation to freeze wages for public-sector managers and non-union workers.

The budget forecasts net debt will rise by almost $1 billion to $15.2 billion this fiscal year.

Report Typo/Error