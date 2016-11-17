Newfoundland and Labrador has introduced a bill that would prevent protesters from coming closer than 50 metres from an abortion clinic and 160 metres from the homes of abortion service providers.

The bill tabled in the legislature today would also make it illegal to protest or to photograph or film people within those exclusion zones.

The issue came up last spring, after the Athena Health Centre in St. John’s went to court to prevent demonstrators from occupying the space directly outside its Lemarchant Road clinic.

The penalty for a first offence would be a fine of up to $5,000 and six months in jail. If a person is convicted more than once, the maximum penalty would be up to $10,000 and a year in jail.

A similar law was upheld by the courts in British Columbia, and the Newfoundland government says it has modelled its approach on this legislation.

