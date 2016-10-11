Thousands are still without power in Nova Scotia and some communities in Newfoundland and Labrador were under a state of emergency Tuesday after torrential rain and strong winds blasted the region.
Storm damage washed out this road in Norris Arm, Newfoundland.
(Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)
A building floats down river in Norris Arm, Newfoundland.
(Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)
Parts of St. Alban’s, Nfld. are now cut off from the rest of the island after roads and bridges are destroyed.
(Melissa Burke photo)
A section of road in Norris Arm, Newfoundland is completely washed away.
(Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)
An overflowing creek floods a residential area of Sydney, N.S.
(Vaughan Merchant/The Canadian Press)
People look at the flooded area by St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Sydney, N.S.
(Vaughan Merchant/The Canadian Press)
People look at downed trees and a washed out road and sidewalk in Sydney, N.S.
(Vaughan Merchant/The Canadian Press)
A washed out road and damaged guard rail is shown in Sydney, N.S.
(Vaughan Merchant/The Canadian Press)
A vehicle is submerged in a residential area of Sydney, N.S.
(Vaughan Merchant/The Canadian Press)