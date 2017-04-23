Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Hunger striker Richard Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador, sits in the tent that he set up outside of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans offices in St. John's, on April 19, 2017. (Paul Daly/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Hunger striker Richard Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador, sits in the tent that he set up outside of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans offices in St. John's, on April 19, 2017. (Paul Daly/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Newfoundland fisherman on hunger strike taken from protest site in ambulance Add to ...

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A Newfoundland fisherman was hauled off in an ambulance 11 days into his hunger strike in front of the federal fisheries headquarters in St. John’s.

Richard Gillett says he has consumed only water since he set up camp outside the building on April 13 to protest what he says is dire mismanagement of stocks ranging from crab to capelin.

Supporters cheered as parademics carried Gillett, 45, out of his canvas tent Sunday and loaded him into an ambulance.

Gillett, known for his three seasons on the reality TV show “Cold Water Cowboys,” is vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL), a splinter union group seeking certification.

His demands include an independent review of science and management for all provincial fish stocks and a teleconference call with federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, but he refused to quit after speaking to the minister last Thursday.

He also wants a review of the relationship between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union, representing harvesters, and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

A look at Newfoundland’s massive Hebron oil platform (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular