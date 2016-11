The Geological Survey of Canada reports an earthquake has occurred in Yukon.

A release from the organization says the shaker has a preliminary magnitude of 4.7.

It occurred at 6:25 a.m. local time and was centred 100 kilometres south of the village of Haines Junction near the Alaska border, and about 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

The release says no damage has been reported.

