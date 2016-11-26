Press problems at the Vaughan, Ont., printing plant of Transcontinental have badly delayed delivery of today's edition of The Globe and Mail in many parts of Ontario. Some customers will not receive their paper until tomorrow.

The Globe and Mail wishes to apologise to readers and advertisers for this disruption to service.

Customers can obtain free access to all our content by clicking Globe2Go, our digital replica edition. Our call centre staff are available to help at 1 800-387-5400.

Our staff will be working over the weekend with our print partners to remedy the persistent problems that have affected on-time delivery over the last week.

I offer my personal apology to all those impacted.

Phillip Crawley

Publisher and CEO

The Globe and Mail

