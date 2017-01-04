Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Family members among four people found dead in rural Nova Scotia home

UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S.

The Canadian Press

Four people have been found dead in a Nova Scotia home, including members of the same family.

RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, a largely African-Nova Scotian community of about 40 people almost three hours outside Halifax.

One woman told The Canadian Press her sister was among the dead, and she described herself as an aunt to the other deceased.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said there was no risk to the public.

Antigonish County deputy warden Sheila Pelly said the community was shocked by the discovery, adding that she knew the people but did want to comment.

Clarke said she could not release further details about what RCMP found because authorities were in the initial stages of the investigation.

