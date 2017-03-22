Six male youths in Nova Scotia have pleaded guilty to sharing intimate images of high school girls without their consent, concluding one of Canada’s largest prosecutions involving a relatively untested but high-profile law.

The six were charged in July 2016 after police in Bridgewater, N.S., concluded a year-long investigation by alleging the teens – all local high school students – had distributed intimate images of at least 20 girls.

At the time, four of the accused were 15 years old, and the other two were 18.

The six were also charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, but a Crown prosecutor confirmed those charges will be dismissed when they face sentencing July 31.

The case is one of the first in Canada involving legislation introduced in late 2013 after the death of Nova Scotia teen Rehtaeh Parsons, which captured national attention.

The 17-year-old attempted suicide and was taken off life support after a digital photo – of what her family says was a sexual assault – was circulated among students at her school in Cole Harbour, N.S.

