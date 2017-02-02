Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Medical marijuana ready for shipping at Tweed Inc. in Smith Falls. (Dave Chan For The Globe and Mail)
HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia human rights board has ruled a Halifax-area man’s prescribed medical marijuana must be covered by his employee insurance plan.

Gordon “Wayne” Skinner, of Head of Chezzetcook, had argued that he faced discrimination when he was denied coverage by the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan.

The former elevator mechanic with ThyssenKrupp Elevator Canada suffers from chronic pain following an on-the-job motor vehicle accident in August 2010, and has been unable to work.

In a written decision released today, inquiry board chair Benjamin Perryman concluded the insurance plan includes conditions for coverage and since medical marijuana requires a prescription by law, it doesn’t fall within the plan’s exclusions.

Perryman ruled the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan contravened the province’s Human Rights Act in denying Skinner coverage, and must now cover his medical marijuana expenses “up to and including the full amount of his most recent prescription.”

The ruling states the medical marijuana must be purchased from a producer licensed by Health Canada or a person legally authorized to produce for Skinner under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

