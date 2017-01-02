Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead outdoors two days after being reported missing.

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team says the boy was reported missing Friday in Sydney Mines and his body was found on an embankment Sunday morning.

A news release says the boy may have been present at a gathering of young people at a home in Sydney Mines last Wednesday.

It says police were called to the home regarding a complaint about an unrelated male, and upon arrival, people were seen fleeing the home despite requests from officers to remain at the scene.

The statement says because the boy may have fled the gathering as a result of the arrival of police and his body was found near the gathering location, the investigation has been turned over to the Serious Incident Response Team.

The team’s director Ron MacDonald says there is no evidence at this point that suggests the boy’s death is suspicious, but the investigation is in its early stages.

MacDonald says the team will interview others who were at the gathering and an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Report Typo/Error