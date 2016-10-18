The elderly woman known as the “Internet Black Widow,” who gained notoriety for killing and poisoning her intimate partners, has agreed to sign a two-year peace bond at the end of the month.

Melissa Ann Shepard appeared briefly during a hearing in provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., this morning.

The hearing was related to her challenge of 22 conditions imposed on the 80-year-old when she was released from prison in March after serving a full sentence of just under three years for spiking newlywed husband Fred Weeks’s coffee with tranquilizers in 2012.

Under the conditions, Shepard was required to report to police any potential relationship with a man, keep authorities aware of where she is living, and inform police of changes to her appearance.

The conditions also included restrictions on her use of the Internet.

The lawyers agreed to return to court on Oct. 31, when defence lawyer Mark Knox told the court his client will sign a two-year peace bond with many of the same conditions.

According to police, the Halifax-based Shepard has a history of offences dating back to the early 1990s.

