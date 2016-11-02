A nurse accused of killing eight seniors at two long-term care homes in southwestern Ontario has had her case put over to Nov. 18 after a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, was charged last week with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of elderly residents at nursing homes in Woodstock, Ont., and London, Ont.

Police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill her victims between 2007 and 2014 while she worked at the facilities as a nurse.

Police say the investigation into the alleged murders was launched on Sept. 29 and Wettlaufer was arrested last Monday.

During Wednesday’s court appearance by video from the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont., Wettlaufer only spoke her name and said “that’s it?” before the brief appearance concluded.

The victims in the case have been identified as James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, Arpad Horvath, 75.

