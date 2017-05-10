Former U.S. president Barack Obama will deliver a keynote speech to the Montreal Board of Trade on June 6, the organization announced Wednesday.

Obama will speak as part of a series featuring international leaders.

The 44th president briefly dropped out of sight after November’s election but has re-emerged for a series of public appearances in recent weeks.

He last came to Canada for a state visit in Ottawa in June 2016.

The president of Montreal’s Board of Trade said it is an honour to host Obama as Montreal celebrates its 375th anniversary.

“At a time when the world is seeking more certainty and stability, and as globalization is forcing us to rethink our existing economic and democratic models, we are proud to host someone who has devoted his actions to human rights, free trade agreements, diplomacy, and economic development,” Michel Leblanc said in a statement.

“He has demonstrated that harmonious relations between nations are a powerful pathway to reinforcing peace, trade and the development of new markets.”

The board said its leaders series has previously featured former U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as Nicolas Sarkozy, Hillary Clinton and Tony Blair.

