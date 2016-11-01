An Ottawa police officer has pleaded guilty to two Police Services Act charges in connection with online comments about the death of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook.

Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar was charged with two counts of discreditable conduct under the act.

Pootoogook’s body was found in the Rideau River on Sept. 19 — a death that police did not at first treat as suspicious.

Several days later, racially charged comments on Facebook suggested Pootoogook’s death ought not to be linked to the phonomenon of missing and murdered indigenous women across Canada.

The online remarks sparked outrage in Canada’s indigenous community and elsewhere.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau called the comments inappropriate, saying they had racial undertones and didn’t reflect the values of the service.

