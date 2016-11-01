Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Annie Pootoogook with her work.
Annie Pootoogook with her work.

Officer pleads guilty over online remarks after death of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

An Ottawa police officer has pleaded guilty to two Police Services Act charges in connection with online comments about the death of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook.

Sgt. Chris Hrnchiar was charged with two counts of discreditable conduct under the act.

Pootoogook’s body was found in the Rideau River on Sept. 19 — a death that police did not at first treat as suspicious.

Several days later, racially charged comments on Facebook suggested Pootoogook’s death ought not to be linked to the phonomenon of missing and murdered indigenous women across Canada.

The online remarks sparked outrage in Canada’s indigenous community and elsewhere.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau called the comments inappropriate, saying they had racial undertones and didn’t reflect the values of the service.

 

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Residential schools took so much, but this apology helps: Indigenous leader (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog