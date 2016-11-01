Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Annie Pootoogook with her work.
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

An Ottawa police officer charged under the Police Services Act in connection with online comments about the death of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook faces a hearing today.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, faces two counts of discreditable conduct laid under the act.

Pootoogook’s body was found in the Rideau River on Sept. 19.

At first, police did not treat her death as suspicious.

A few days later, racially charged comments from a Facebook account noted Pootoogook’s death was not connected to missing and murdered indigenous women, sparking outrage among the indigenous community.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau called the comments inappropriate, noting they had racial undertones and didn’t reflect the values of the service.

