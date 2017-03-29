Dennis Oland’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Court of Canada to acquit him of second-degree murder based on five issues of “public importance.”

They say in documents filed with the court that his conviction was unreasonable, and argue evidence given by a trial witness was at odds with the Crown’s assertion that Oland murdered his multimillionaire father in July 2011.

The lawyers note witness Anthony Shaw testified he heard “thumping” noises coming from Richard Oland’s office during the same time frame Dennis Oland was caught on a security camera shopping with his wife in a nearby town.

Other arguments include whether police were authorized to forensically test Dennis Oland’s brown sports jacket, where three small specks of his father’s DNA were found, and whether the Crown should have cross-examined Oland about his alleged motive.

Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The provincial appeal court ordered a new trial last October.

The defence is cross-appealing the Crown’s application seeking a restoration of Oland’s conviction.

