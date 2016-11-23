Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Police tape is seen in a 2014 file photo. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
Police tape is seen in a 2014 file photo. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

One-quarter of 2015 homicide victims were aboriginal: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

One quarter of the 604 homicide victims reported by Canadian police services in 2015 were aboriginal.

That’s even though aboriginal people accounted for only about five per cent of Canada’s population in 2015.

Statistics Canada reports the national homicide rate rose 15 per cent last year to its highest level since 2011.

That was primarily due to increases in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

On a per capita basis, Regina was the homicide capital of Canada with eight homicides in 2015, and data shows Saskatchewan had the highest homicide rate among the provinces.

The number of firearms-related homicides rose to 178 last year, which is the highest reported since 2010.

As has been the case for decades, homicides continue to be most frequently committed by someone known to the victim.

In 2015, 87 per cent of solved homicides were committed by a person who was known to the victim, up from 82 per cent in 2014.

