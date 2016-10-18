Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Glenn Thibeault holds a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Glenn Thibeault holds a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ont. Liberals spent $11.7-million on ads, media for hydro rebate plan: PCs Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s energy minister admits the bulk of nearly $12 million spent on the government’s plan to offer financial help to low-income electricity customers went to consultants and advertising.

The Progressive Conservatives accuse the Liberals of badly mismanaging the Ontario Electricity Support Program because $11.7 million of the $11.9 million budget went to consultants, publications, media and advertising.

About 137,000 of an estimated 500,000 eligible families have been approved to get between $30 and $50 a month taken off their electricity bills since the program started last January.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault says “it’s essential that the government work with social service agencies and indigenous communities to communicate” the on-bill credits, which he believes are “very significant for low-income families.”

Thibeault calls it a “robust and effective promotions campaign” that led to more than 230,000 applications for the hydro discounts.

To qualify for the maximum amount, a family of six must have a household income of $28,000 or less, or a family of seven could have an income up to $39,000.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Kathleen Wynne defends the sale of Hydro One (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog