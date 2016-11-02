Ontario’s top court has rejected an attempt by a father, mother and son to appeal their convictions for murdering four family members.

Mohammad Shafia, his wife Tooba Yahya and their son Hamed were convicted in January 2012 of four counts of first-degree murder – killings their trial judge described as being motivated by their “twisted concept of honour.”

In June 2009, the bodies of Shafia and Yahya’s three teen daughters and Shafia’s first wife in a polygamous marriage were found in a car at the bottom of the Rideau Canal in Kingston, Ont.

Shafia, his wife and his son argued in their appeals that allowing evidence on so-called honour killings at their trial was prejudicial.

Hamed Shafia also argued he was too young to be tried as an adult.

But Ontario’s Court of Appeal rejected all their arguments.

