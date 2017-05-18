Ontario’s doctors and the province have reached a tentative agreement on a binding arbitration framework, the first step toward a new contract for a profession that has been embroiled in a long-running battle with the Wynne government.

The Ontario Medical Association, which represents 34,000 doctors, medical residents and students, announced the tentative deal in a notice to its members Thursday afternoon, after the OMA’s board lent its unanimous support to the plan. Physicians still have to vote on the framework next month.

The potential arbitration framework is not a new physician services agreement, the document that sets out fees for doctors and functions as a contract for the medical profession. Doctors in Ontario have been without a contract for more than three years.

The lack of binding arbitration for doctors was considered a major barrier to a new deal. Doctors have long argued that they are at a disadvantage when talks reach an impasse because there is no mechanism to refer the dispute to a third party for a final say. The Liberal government, meanwhile, had previously expressed concern that binding arbitration would drive up pay for doctors, undercutting efforts to control health spending.

Shawn Whatley, who became president of the OMA earlier this month, told doctors in his bulletin Thursday that the framework sets out how all future physician services agreements will be negotiated.

“If the parties are not able to reach an agreement, the OMA and [Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care] will begin mediation and if this doesn’t result in an agreement then a binding arbitration process will ensure,” he wrote. “This will be interest arbitration (a binding dispute resolution process to resolve impasse in bargaining and to impose the terms of an agreement.) The framework also provides for rights arbitration (a binding resolution process to decide disagreements over the interpretation of any agreements).”

Premier Kathleen Wynne called the arbitration agreement an “important milestone” a step toward a new deal.

“Our priority is to reach an agreement that will allow Ontario’s doctors to continue their important work and make sure that people across our province have access to a high-quality, responsive health-care system that is sustainable for generations to come.”

More to come.

