Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa talks in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa talks in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ontario using reserve fund to help balance the books Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s Liberal government is dipping into its reserve fund to help reach its goal of balancing the budget next year.

An accounting dispute with the auditor general over how pension assets should appear on the books is adding $2.2 billion to the deficit this fiscal year.

In its fall economic update, the government says that to help mitigate that unanticipated change, it is reducing its reserve for 2017-18 from $1.1 billion to $700 million.

The government has also added about $3 billion in new expenses since the spring budget, but it says that is partly mitigated by higher tax revenues and lower-than-forecast interest on debt.

The new expenses include the pension adjustment, $300 million for the first few months of a new eight-per-cent electricity rebate and $140 million in new health spending.

The economic update also shows the province’s net-debt-to-GDP ratio rising above 40 per cent this year, though the government says it will decline from 2017-18 onward.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

BMO’s top economist urges Ontario to consider tax on foreign homebuyers (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog