The Ontario government has established a committee that will work on ways to reduce concussions experienced by children and youth in organized sports and school settings.

The Rowan’s Law Advisory Committee will focus on how parents, coaches, officials and the medical community can work together to increase safe participation in sport.

It is named after Rowan Stringer, a 17-year-old rugby player from Ottawa who died after sustaining two concussions within one week.

Stringer’s case prompted the Ontario government to pass “Rowan’s Law” earlier this year which commits the province to setting guidelines to ensure children are taken out of a game if a concussion is suspected.

The new committee will also review jury recommendations made at an inquest into Stringer’s death, and will provide advice on ways to implement them.

The committee, which is made up of parents, medical experts, researchers and sport leaders, is expected to submit recommendations to the government next September.

Report Typo/Error