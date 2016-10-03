Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rowan Stringer, a rugby player who died after sustaining two concussions within one week, prompted Ontario’s Rowan’s Law on concussions. (Facebook)
Rowan Stringer, a rugby player who died after sustaining two concussions within one week, prompted Ontario’s Rowan’s Law on concussions. (Facebook)

Ontario establishes committee focused on reducing youth concussions Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Ontario government has established a committee that will work on ways to reduce concussions experienced by children and youth in organized sports and school settings.

The Rowan’s Law Advisory Committee will focus on how parents, coaches, officials and the medical community can work together to increase safe participation in sport.

It is named after Rowan Stringer, a 17-year-old rugby player from Ottawa who died after sustaining two concussions within one week.

Stringer’s case prompted the Ontario government to pass “Rowan’s Law” earlier this year which commits the province to setting guidelines to ensure children are taken out of a game if a concussion is suspected.

The new committee will also review jury recommendations made at an inquest into Stringer’s death, and will provide advice on ways to implement them.

The committee, which is made up of parents, medical experts, researchers and sport leaders, is expected to submit recommendations to the government next September.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Life after 75 concussions: A former hockey enforcer shares his struggles (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog