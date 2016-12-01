In an attempt to meet Supreme Court deadlines for timely trials, Ontario announced an expansion of its criminal justice system this morning, adding 13 judges, 32 assistant Crown attorneys, 16 duty counsel serving accused people and 26 court staff. It also announced several measures aimed at improving its beleaguered bail system and ensuring that low-risk individuals do not have to languish behind bars waiting until their trials are completed. The province did not provide a cost estimate.

The announcements come a little more than two weeks after a first-degree murder charge in Ottawa was stayed after legal proceedings had lasted nearly four years. The judge in that case said the delay was unconstitutionally long, violating the right of the accused, Adam Picard, to a timely trial. Ontario is appealing that ruling. A month earlier, an Alberta judge threw out another a first-degree murder charge for excessive delay. Legal proceedings had taken five years from the time the accused was charged and were still not complete.

In July, the Supreme Court of Canada, in a case called R v. Jordan, set firm time limits of 18 months in Provincial Court and 30 months in Superior Court, from charge to completion, unless there are exceptional circumstances. While these timelines don’t directly apply to cases that were already in the system, they have rung alarm bells throughout the country; in some jurisdictions, such as Nova Scotia, homicide cases routinely take longer than 30 months to complete. The dissenting judges said the ruling would cause havoc as criminal charges are thrown out, but the majority sought to put pressure on the players in the justice system to make changes. Ontario’s announcement is the first major sign of a government willing to inject more money into the system to meet the Supreme Court requirements.

Related: Charges thrown out due to trial delays a growing problem in justice system

Read more: Supreme Court updates guidelines on ensuring right to timely trial

Ontario Attorney-General Yasir Naqvi said in a prepared statement this morning that “our criminal justice system must work to protect the interests of all people – victims, the public and the accused. Ontario is working with all levels of government, the judiciary and community partners to ensure that cases get to court faster, and that people waiting for their trials are not held in custody if they don’t have to be there. By improving these fundamental parts of our criminal justice system we will make our communities safer.” He also said the government is working with Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on reforms intended to make the justice system more efficient.

Kate Matthews, president of the Ontario Crown Attorneys Association, applauded the announcement, as did Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve of the Ontario Court of Justice.

On the issue of bail, the government said it will expand its verification and supervision program to the entire province. The program aims at supporting low-risk individuals who may not have anyone in the community to supervise them. Currently, it operates in about half of the province.

The government also said it will begin a “bail beds” program of supervised housing for low-risk individuals in five Ontario communities, make duty counsel available for bail hearings at six correctional facilities and create special supports for indigenous people in the bail and remand process. Mr. Naqvi also appointed former chief justice Brian Lennox, former deputy attorney-general Murray Segal and deputy Crown attorney Lori Montague to advise him on how to improve the bail system. Currently, across Canada, more people in provincial jails are waiting for trial than have been found guilty.

The government also said it will “embed” Crown attorneys at two police stations, including Toronto’s downtown 51 division, beginning next month. The Crown attorneys will provide advice and support to police on bail decisions, and work with police and community agencies on finding alternatives to criminal charges for “vulnerable, low-risk accused who do not belong in the criminal justice system” – such as those suffering from mental illness or addictions.

Report Typo/Error