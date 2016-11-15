Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A ‘Make America Great Again’ hat sits on a table ahead of an election night party for 2016 Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump in New York on Nov. 8, 2016. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
A ‘Make America Great Again’ hat sits on a table ahead of an election night party for 2016 Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump in New York on Nov. 8, 2016. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

HAMILTON — The Canadian Press

An Ontario judge who came under fire for wearing a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat in court has apologized for his behaviour, calling it a “lapse in judgment.”

The Hamilton TV station CHCH reports that Judge Bernd Zabel went into court today solely to express his regrets, and issued an apology to the courts, the bar and his colleagues.

The station reports Zabel said his gesture was not intended as a political statement.

It was the first time the judge has appeared in court since the incident was reported last week.

Over the weekend, a Hamilton city councillor called for the judge to resign or be removed from the bench, saying the move could undermine public faith in the judicial system.

The Hamilton Spectator has reported that a complaint against Zabel has been filed with the Ontario Judicial Council.

Mayor of Portland says violent Trump protest the work of "anarchists" (Reuters)
 

