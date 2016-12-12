An Ontario judge has certified the country’s first class-action lawsuit on behalf of federal inmates, which alleges Canada’s use of solitary confinement and inadequate access to medication has violated the rights of tens of thousands of mentally ill inmates.

The order came down on Monday morning from Superior Court Justice Paul Perell after the Crown opted to consent to certification rather than drag it out in court, potentially shaving years of what could still be a lengthy legal battle.

“Certification motions often take years to litigate and then there are appeals that also take years and years,” said James Sayce, lawyer for the firm Koskie Minsky representing the class. “We are now at a stage where we can get our hands dirty on the merits. That’s a very substantial and significant event.”

Certification is essentially a judge’s agreement that a suit bears adequate merit to proceed to formal arguments.

The class includes all inmates with an array of mental health issues who served a federal jail sentence between Nov. 1, 1992 and the present day. Hundreds of thousands of inmates have circulated through the federal jail system over that span. Correctional Service Canada data shows that around 38 per cent of male federal inmates exhibit some sort of mental health problem upon intake.

“We’re talking about tens of thousands of people, if not more,” said Mr. Sayce. “We don’t have an exact number.”

One of the representative plaintiffs is Christopher Brazeau, a former federal prisoner diagnosed with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Mr. Brazeau was serving a 12-year sentence for robbery and other crimes at Edmonton Institution, when he was locked up in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day for as long as a year at a time, according to a statement of claim filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in July of last year. He allegedly went long periods without prescription medications for emotional problems,

Contacted on Monday morning, Correctional Service said it was preparing a public response to the certification order.

When The Globe reported on the lawsuit last year, Véronique Rioux, a spokeswoman for Correctional Service said the agency would not comment on an ongoing court matter. “Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” she added in an e-mail.

But that was July of 2015, under a different government.

The Conservative government was a staunch defender of administrative segregation – better known as solitary confinement – as a necessary measure to ensure the safety and security of its facilities, even in the face of a Globe investigation into the death of Eddie Snowshoe, a young Gwitchin man who died by suicide after spending 162 days in solitary confinement.

That hardline approach softened when the Liberal government took power.

In his mandate letters last year, Prime Minister Trudeau urged his cabinet to introduce prison reform measures. Since around that time, Correctional Service has reduced the number of inmates in administrative segregation by half.

The class-action application seeks $600-million in damages for negligence and breach of the government’s duties towards mentally ill prisoners.

The statement of claim alleges federal prisons are “becoming Canada’s largest repositories for the mentally ill,” but the correctional service’s policies deny doctors the autonomy to exercise their clinical judgment in how to care for those prisoners. For instance, when prisoners are transferred between federal prisons, their condition needs to be reassessed, and so they are denied prescription medication for “an extended period” (the claim does not say how long) while waiting. Even when being transferred from a psychiatric hospital back to a prison, their medication is cut off, undermining the positive effects of the treatment they received. Also, the lawsuit says it takes too long for prisoners to receive prescribed medications.

The claim says extended solitary confinement can cause paranoia, psychosis, a worsening of existing psychological conditions and self-harm and suicide.

The Globe reported on Monday that the federal government has rejected similar claims in a different lawsuit involving inmates who spent time in administrative segregation at Edmonton Institution.

Three men are claiming over $5-million in damages for their “unlawful” placement in administrative segregation for 43 days based on faulty evidence of an alleged plot to harm correctional officers, according to their statement of claim.

They allege that solitary confinement can cause a number of maladies, including major depression, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts.

In a statement of defence filed on Friday, the Crown denied any link between such medical problems and administrative segregation.

With a report from Sean Fine

