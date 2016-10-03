Ontario’s Liberal government is fighting with the province’s auditor-general over a $1.5-billion discrepancy in last year’s deficit and a $10.7-billion difference in Ontario’s net debt.

The government had hoped to announce that last year’s final deficit figure was $3.5‎-billion – $2.2-billion less than the most recent projection.

But Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk ‎argued that surpluses in two provincial pension plans should not be counted as government assets because the government does not have access to the money.

Not counting the $10.7-billion surpluses in teachers’ and public service pension plans would add that amount to the province’s net debt. The $1.5-billion the province contributed to the pension plans last year, meanwhile, would count as part of the deficit.

On Monday, Finance Minister Charles Sousa announced he will temporarily accept the auditor’s interpretation while a third-party review tries to determine which is correct.

Using Ms. Lysyk’s methodology shows a $5-billion deficit last year.

Report Typo/Error